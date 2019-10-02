New commemorative coins of Jewellery Art in Russia series issued

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

On 1 October 2019, the Bank of Russia issues new commemorative 3- and 25-ruble silver coins (including with a coloured coating) featuring an image of a piece of jewellery by the House of Bolin. The coins are issued in the Jewellery Art in Russia series.

The reverse of the coins bears a relief image of a silver-mounted cut glass jar against a stylised design of other items by the House of Bolin.

The same image on the reverse of the 25-ruble coins with a coloured coating is decorated with coloured enamel.

The mintage of 3-ruble silver coins is 3,000; of 25-ruble solver coins – 1,500; of 25-ruble silver coins with a coloured coating – 1,000.

