Sale of large batch of unmarked alcohol products was suppressed by police of Chita

“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Chita identified and detained a 48-year-old foreign citizen suspected of wholesale of unmarked alcoholic beverages in the Trans-Baikal Territory. On this fact a criminal case was initiated on the grounds of the crime stipulated by item ‘b’ part 6 of Art. 171.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

Searches were carried out in the warehouse and garage rented by the offender, as well as in his place of residence, during which 17 thousand liters of vodka without excise stamps, 1320 liters of alcohol-containing liquid in plastic canisters, as well as documentation of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

In addition, the police found that for several months the defendant received expired food products – milk, mayonnaise, cookies, sweets, juices, chips, in the supermarkets of the city of Chita, and then changed the release date and the expiration date of the goods. He sold those products to customers via a wholesale base.

The materials of the check of this fact were sent to the competent authorities for decision making in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation.

Currently, the suspect has been detained. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for him. Investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

