Vladimir Kubyshko discussed with students of higher academic courses the organization of work with personnel

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, the Chief of the MIA of Russia Department of Civil Service and Personnel, Lieutenant General of the Internal Service Vladimir Kubyshko, gave a lecture on the topic: “Work with personnel in the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation: current state and ways of further improvement”. The lecture was given within the framework of higher academic courses at the Academy of Management of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The event was attended by deputy Chief of the Department of Civil Service and Personnel Major General of Internal Service Vitaly Krasnov, Major General of Internal Service Lyudmila Bode, Full State Counselor of the Russian Federation of 3 class Sergey Bogachev, representatives of the Department of Civil Service and Personnel of the MIA of Russia in the areas of personnel services, Chief of the Academy of Management of the MIA of Russia, Lieutenant-General of Police Andrey Konev and students of higher academic advanced training courses for ministers of internal affairs for the republics, chiefs of GAs and Administrations of the MIA of Russia for constituent entities of the Russian Federation, MIA of Russia Transport Police administrations in federal districts, MIA of Russia educational institutions.

In his speech, Vladimir Kubyshko focused the attention on strengthening the personnel potential of the internal affairs bodies and pointed out to the personal responsibility of each leader in solving that problem.

Also, during the academic lesson, issues of service of personnel of internal affairs bodies, moral and psychological support in the Russian MIA, personnel training in departmental universities of the country as well as other issues were considered.

MIL OSI