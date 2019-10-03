Aleksandr Gorovoy at MIA of Russia Academy of Management held “round-table” on topical issues of public order protection, road safety and migration

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, the First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy at the Academy of Management of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia held a “round-table” with students of higher academic courses. Among them there were ministers of internal affairs in the republics, chiefs of general administrations and administrations of the MIA of Russia for the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, transport police administrations in federal districts, and educational organizations.

The event was also attended by the Chief of the Academy of Management of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Lieutenant General of Police Andrei Konev and Chiefs of specialized Chairs.

The topic of the “round-table” was topical issues of organizing the activities of police services and units for the protection of public order and road safety, and control of migration processes.

Aleksandr Gorovoy emphasized the importance of continuous improving the knowledge and skills of the heads of territorial bodies and the need to use modern tactical methods and techniques to ensure law and order, especially during public and other mass events.

The First Deputy-Minister noted that social changes in society dictate the necessity of introducing changes and additions to the current legislation regulating the powers of officers of the internal affairs bodies.

Aleksandr Gorovoy also pointed out the need to put into practice modern forms of offense prevention provided by law. Moreover, special emphasis should be placed on the prevention of neglect of children and juvenile delinquency.

The event addressed issues of concern in the sphere of migration. Among the most priority areas there were mentioned control over labor migration and improvement of the quality of public services.

In addition, the participants in the “round-table” exchanged views on ways to increase the level of legal awareness of citizens and to develop sustainable skills of safe road behavior.

Following the discussion, constructive proposals were made to improve the work of the police in the above areas.

MIL OSI