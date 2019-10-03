Ambassador of Belarus V.Astapenka presents Credentials to the President of Chile

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

03-10-2019

On October 2, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Argentine Republic and to the Republic of Chili non-resident, Vladzimir Astapenka, presented his Credentials to the President of Chile, Sebastian Pinera.

The ceremony was organized in the Presidential Palace «La Moneda» with the participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile, Teodoro Ribero, and other officials.

During a brief conversation, that took place after the presentation of the credentials, the sides discussed issues of intensification a diverse cooperation, including the realization of commercial and investment initiatives.

The program of stay of the Ambassador V.Astapenka in Santiago provides for working meetings on October 2-3, 2019 with the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile, heads of diplomatic missions accredited in the country, as well as with representatives of local business circles.

