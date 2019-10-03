Bank of Russia Bulletin released (03.10.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 66 (2118) of 3 October 2019 has been released.

The Bulletin publishes the Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ decision to set a maximum interest rate on mortgage-backed loans granted by consumer credit cooperatives and agricultural consumer credit cooperatives to individuals for purposes not related to entrepreneurial activities.

The Credit Institutions section includes the list of credit institutions complying with the requirements of Federal Law No. 213-FZ, dated 21 July 2014, Federal Law No. 161-FZ, dated 14 November 2002, and Russian Federation Government Resolution No. 706, dated 20 June 2018, as of 1 September 2019.

The issue also presents the lists of credit institutions complying with the requirements stipulated by Russian Government resolutions, as of 1 September 2019.

The Bulletin publishes Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2263, dated 30 September 2019, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1759, dated 29 July 2019.

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section publishes Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2240, dated 26 September 2019, on the revocation of the insurance broker licence of Limited Liability Company Insurance Broker Tsentr Novogo Biznesa.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Regulation No. 690-P, dated 18 August 2019, ‘On the Procedure for Banks and the Customs Authorities to Exchange Electronic Documents Signed with Enhanced Qualified Electronic Signature and Information in Electronic Form Provided for by Article 61 of Federal Law No. 289-FZ, Dated 3 August 2018, ‘On the Customs Regulation in the Russian Federation and on Amending Certain Laws of the Russian Federation’ (becomes effective 30 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 26.09.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5164-U, dated 6 June 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 421-P, Dated 30 May 2014, ‘On the Procedure for Calculating the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (Basel III)’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 25.09.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5165-U, dated 6 June 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 510-P, Dated 3 December 2015 ‘On the Procedure for Calculating the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (Basel III) by Systemically Important Credit Institutions’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 25.09.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5188-U, dated 3 July 2019, ‘On the Procedure for Disposal by a Liquidator of a Non-governmental Pension Fund of the Non-governmental Pension Fund’s Assets when its Funds are Insufficient to Satisfy Claims of the Non-governmental Pension Fund’s Creditors’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 24.09.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5192-U, dated 8 July 2019, ‘On the Minimum (Standard) Requirements for the Terms and Procedure to Provide Voluntary Accident and Health Insurance as it Pertains to Accident Insurance of Individuals Owning Motor Vehicles’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 26.09.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5234-U, dated 18 August 2019, ‘On Invalidating Bank of Russia Regulation No. 545-P, Dated 27 May 2016, ‘On the Procedure for Banks and Other Credit Institutions and the Customs Authorities to Exchange Electronic Documents Signed with Enhanced Qualified Electronic Signature and Information in Electronic Form in Connection with Issuing Bank Guarantees of Customs Duty and Tax Payments’ (enters into force on the effective day of Bank of Russia Regulation No. 690-P, dated 18 August 2019; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 26.09.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5239-U, dated 27 August 2019, ‘On Amending Clause 2.4 of Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4501-U, Dated 217 August 2017, ‘On the Requirements for Professional Securities Market Participants to Organise a System to Manage Risks Related to Their Professional Activity in the Securities Market and Operations with Their Own Property Depending on the Type of Activity and the Nature of Operations Performed (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 27.09. 2019);

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-03-31/72, dated 25 September 2019, ‘On Insurance of Funds Deposited in Bank Trust Accounts’.

03 October 2019

