Bank of Russia coupon bond offering (02.10.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia coupon bond offering

The Bank of Russia has decided to place the twenty sixth, twenty seventh and twenty eighth issues of Bank of Russia coupon bonds (coupon OBRs) and approved the coupon OBR-26, coupon OBR-27 and coupon OBR-28 issue decisions.

Further decisions on the placement of new issues of Bank of Russia coupon bonds will be made when necessary, taking into account expected banking sector liquidity, to absorb the stable component of a structural liquidity surplus.

Details of auctions to place issues No. 4-26-22BR1-9, No. 4-27-22BR1-9 and No. 4-28-22BR1-9 will be announced in due course.

02 October 2019

