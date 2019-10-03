Greetings to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on German Unity Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

“German reunification was a historic event that signalised the end of the Cold War in Europe and started a new chapter in the relations between our states,” the President stressed in his message.

Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that constructive development of Russian-German cooperation in various areas and continuous concerted action with regard to topical matters on the regional and international agendas serve the fundamental interests of the people of Russia, Germany and the entire European continent.”

MIL OSI