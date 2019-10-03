Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier as the country celebrates German Unity Day.

The head of state said that for modern Germany the nation’s unification in 1990 has become a momentous event with a significant impact on the further formation of the entire European region.

“Our states are reliable partners, they share major values and have common interests, including in the enhancement of security in Europe and in the world, raising the wellbeing of people on the principles of sustainable development,” the message of greetings reads. “I hope to continue substantial bilateral dialogue and productive cooperation in various fields of common interest.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Frank-Walter Steinmeier strong health and every success on the political arena. He wished Germany peace and prosperity.

