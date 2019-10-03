Greetings to participants and guests of 11th AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Women’s boxing has a long and eventful history although the first world championship was held only in the beginning of this century, and in 2009 it became an Olympic sport. Today this dynamic sport is growing rapidly and rightly enjoying huge popularity.

It is a pleasure to see that our country was once again selected to host such a prestigious competition. This means recognition and high ranking of the Russian school of combat sports and the professionalism of our athletes, coaches, other sports professionals and, of course, of Russia’s vast experience in organising international events of such scale and level of responsibility.

I am certain that the 11th AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships will be a great success and impress its numerous spectators with exciting, intense and hard-edged matches. The participants and guests will also have a chance to learn about the Republic of Buryatia, its ancient traditions and unique culture.”

MIL OSI