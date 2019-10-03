Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Working visit to Ukraine | Events | The Official Internet Portal of the President of the Republic of Belarus

3 October 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko will pay a working visit to Ukraine on 4 October. The Belarusian leader is expected to attend the 2nd Forum of Regions of Belarus and Ukraine which is underway in Zhitomir.

Aleksandr Lukashenko will speak at a plenary session of the forum, which is to highlight the potential of cooperation between the two countries through the prism of interregional ties.

The Belarusian head of state is also set to hold talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The leaders of the two countries will take a detailed look into the state and prospects of the Belarusian-Ukrainian cooperation in various fields, share opinions on regional and international agendas.

© 2019, The Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus

MIL OSI