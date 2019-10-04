Ambassador of Belarus O.Paferov meets the Vice-President for Planning of Venezuela

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On October 3, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Oleg Paferov, met with the Vice-President for Planning of Venezuela, Ricardo Menendez.

The parties discussed a wide range of topical issues of Belarusian-Venezuelan cooperation, including in the political, trade and economic spheres, as well as prospects for interaction in other areas.

Following the results of the negotiations, the participants of the meeting agreed to continue joint work aimed at further building up and strengthening ties between the two countries.

