In the city of Kemerovo, police detained a suspect in baby abduction from hospital

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for Kemerovo, received a message that an unknown woman was trying to carry away a newborn child from a hospital.

The arrived investigative team found out that the abducted baby had been already returned to the medical facility by his father.

The man was heading to the hospital to visit his wife and son. At that moment, it became known that the child was missing. In search of the baby, he ran out into the street and noticed a suspicious woman carrying a baby wrapped in a large jacket. The man caught up with the woman, took his son and returned him to the hospital. Meanwhile, the offender disappeared.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police identified the suspect and detained her at the bus station of the city of Leninsk-Kuznetsky at the moment of arrival from Kemerovo.

Detectives of the Investigative Administration for the Kemerovo Region — Kuzbass of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation have initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

MIL OSI