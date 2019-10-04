Mikhail Chernikov represented the Russian Federation at seminar on road safety for countries of Northern and Central Asia

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The Chief of the Main Directorate for Traffic Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Police Lieutenant-General Mikhail Chernikov, took part in a sub-regional seminar on capacity development in the field of road safety for the countries of Northern and Central Asia in Baku. The international event is held by the secretariat of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) together with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The seminar participants – representatives from Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, as well as ESCAP experts – exchanged experiences on addressing the two main causes of death and injuries resulting from traffic accidents: speeding and drunk driving.

In a welcoming speech, Mikhail Chernikov emphasized that currently serious steps were being taken in Russia in the field of road safety: “At the highest political level, steps are being persistently taken to increase the protection of road users from traffic accidents and their consequences”.

According to the Police Lieutenant-General, there is a steady downward trend in accident rate: since the official launch of the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety absolute and relative indicators of mortality resulting from road accidents have actually decreased in Russia by half.

“The most prominent progress has been made in preserving the life and health of vulnerable traffic participants: among minors, the number of deaths decreased by a third, among pedestrians – by more than 40%. I would emphasize that these results have been obtained in conditions of intensive growth of the vehicle fleet, which increased by 20% over the same period of time,” Mikhail Chernikov stated.

The Chief of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia told his foreign colleagues that the program-targeted approach implemented in two federal targeted programs “Improving Road Safety” for the years from 2006 to 2012 and from 2013 to 2020 contributed to the achievement of the results.

Today, the national project “Safe and high-quality roads” and the Road Safety Strategy for 2018-2024 consolidate the basis of state policy in the field of road safety and its priorities.

The attention is focused on six key areas, including the formation of a culture of behavior of road users and the proper level of legal awareness; increasing the protection against traffic accidents and their consequences for children and pedestrians, as well as the development of a system of assistance to victims.

Police Colonel Dmitry Mitroshin, Chief of the Federal State Institution “Scientific Center for Road Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia”, also spoke on the sidelines of the sub-regional seminar, and listed the measures taken by the state to prevent the facts of driving while intoxicated.

Among them – the introduction of criminal liability for repeated driving while intoxicated, including for refusing to undergo a medical examination; adjustment of legislation regarding the prohibition of any use of alcohol and the establishment of measurable indicators of intoxication; all road accident participants with victims are subject to examination for intoxication, regardless of the presence of signs of intoxication; administrative responsibility for driving while intoxicated has been toughened; sale of alcoholic beverages at night, at roadside service facilities, is prohibited.

Dmitry Mitroshin also said that in recent years there has been observed a downward trend in the number of accidents and the number of deaths due to non-compliance with the speed limit by vehicle drivers in the territory of the Russian Federation. To combat this offense, the principles of integrated influence aimed at improving the legislation, law enforcement and prevention practices are used.

Member of the Government Commission on Road Traffic Safety of the Russian Federation, President of the Expert Center “Movement without Danger” Natalia Agre in her speech spoke about the ongoing social program “Childhood without Danger”, designed to educate future parents on the rules for the safe transportation of children-passengers. It is planned that by 2021, 100 Russian cities will be involved in the project. The program has a fundamental impact on the formation of the correct model of behavior and a system of continuous training for road users.

Natalya Agre noted that the large-scale social campaign “Unambiguously” reminds drivers of the importance of choosing the right speed regime taking into account the traffic situation and environmental conditions, as well as the need to comply with the established speed limits. Within the framework of the campaign, a set of advertising and educational events was developed, covering almost all population groups: Children in kindergartens, schoolchildren, students, parents, students of driving schools, beginners and experienced drivers, pedestrians.

The participants of the two-day seminar came to the conclusion that events of that format were most relevant and focused on the prevention of traffic accidents, and the practical significance of the discussions allowed talking about a new stage in professional relationships.

