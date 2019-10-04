Police found three missing children in New Moscow

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Criminal investigation operatives of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Troitsky and Novomoskovsky Administrative Districts of the city of Moscow in less than a day found and returned home three 13-year-old teenagers who had disappeared in New Moscow.

Last night, parents of schoolchildren living in the Vnukovskoye settlement contacted the territorial police office, saying that their children had not returned home after school and stopped contacting. Also, according to them, two guys left notes that they intended to leave for other cities.

Police officers immediately took measures to establish the possible whereabouts of the seventh graders. Their descriptions were sent to the territorial units, neighbors and friends of the schoolboys were interviewed, information was published in the media, and the places of the boys possible stay were examined.

As a result of this work, it was found that the adolescents could be staying in the Mozhaisky District of the Moscow Region. Currently, the children are found and transferred to their parents.

No unlawful acts were committed against the minors, their life and health were not in danger,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

MIL OSI