Regular meeting of the Scientific Advisory Council under Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs of Member States of Commonwealth of Independent States was held at MIA of Russia

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today in Moscow, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs hosted a regular meeting of the Scientific Advisory Council (SAC) under the Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The event was attended by members of the council – representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the republics of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, as well as representatives of the Bureau for the Coordination of Combating the Organized Crime and Other Dangerous Crimes in the CIS Member States.

The meeting was opened by the SAC Chairman – Chief of the Federal Budgetary Institution “All-Russian Research Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia” Police Lieutenant-General Valeriy Kozhokar. In his speech, he noted that the emergence of new forms and methods of criminal attacks also changes the criminal environment.

The emergence of new threats, such as the commission of crimes in the field of information technology, requires special attention, including that from the internal affairs bodies (Police) of the CIS countries.

With the help of the Internet World Wide Web, fraudulent activities are committed in the banking sector, cryptocurrency is used for criminal purposes, drugs and psychotropic substances, arms are distributed, minors are involved in destructive groups of extremist and terrorist nature, and they are persuaded to commit suicide.

In this regard, the joint actions of the internal affairs bodies of the Commonwealth countries in combating crime and the scientific support of the ongoing work are of particular importance.

Within the framework of the meeting, scientific reports of the SAC members on current areas of research in the field of combating crimes were heard, issues of the Work Plan implementation in 2019 and the draft Work Plan for 2020 were considered.

Director of the Bureau for the Coordination of the Fight Against Organized Crime and Other Dangerous Types of Crimes (BKBOP), Police Lieutenant General Oleg Konovalov, informed the meeting participants about the decisions adopted in May this year at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CMIA) in Tashkent and outlined the main directions and prospects of interaction between the BKBOP and the SAC.

In conclusion, Valeriy Kozhokar, Chairman of the SAC under the CMIA, thanked the members of the council for the work done and the constructive dialog, expressing hope for further fruitful scientific cooperation between the CIS member states in countering the new challenges and threats from the criminal environment.

