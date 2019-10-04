Talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

4 October 2019

All the agreements between Belarus and Ukraine will be fulfilled, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said at a narrow-participation meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on 4 October.

“Everything we will agree on will be fulfilled. I want to assure you that we will strictly honor our commitments,” the Belarusian leader said.

On behalf of the entire Belarusian delegation Aleksandr Lukashenko thanked Volodymyr Zelensky for hosting nearly 500 delegation members in Zhitomir. “We are no strangers here. You were absolutely right when you said that despite the border we were forced to build, there are no borders and fences between people. We understand each other really well. Although we speak different languages, they are understandable to our people,” he said.

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that many will say that on this day the two presidents met for the first time. “Nothing of the kind. We have known each other for a long time, though distantly. Today we are meeting here face to face in order to compare notes, discuss the bilateral agenda and make arrangements,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

“History has given us a chance to make agreements and fulfill them for the benefit of our peoples,” Aleksandr Lukashenko added.

He noted that Belarus’ cooperation with the government and people of Ukraine is based not only on pragmatism. “This fundamental ideology relies on the history we shared. We are having hard times now, too. We are experiencing together all the issues we have and you have. I would like to assure you: you have never had issues coming from the territory of Belarus or issues with Belarus and you will never have them. We will always be the most reliable and trustworthy partners and supporters of yours. If the new government of Ukraine wants to maintain brotherly relations with us, they are more than welcome,” the Belarusian leader added.

