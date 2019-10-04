Valentina Kazakova took part in the International Forum on Migration Issues

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In Moscow, the Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration, Police Major-General Valentina Kazakova took part in the International Forum “Society. Trust. Risks: Confidence in migration processes. Risks for the new society”, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the State University of Management.

The event was also attended by representatives of state authorities of the Russian Federation, the scientific community, leading Russian and foreign experts specializing in problems of international law, migration and population.

The conceptual and methodological basis of the event was the approved by the President of the Russian Federation Concept of State Migration Policy of the Russian Federation for 2019-2025 and the approved by the United Nations Global Pact for Safe, Orderly and Legal Migration, which was signed by representatives of 164 states, including Russia.

Valentina Kazakova spoke about the ongoing work in the Russian Federation to improve the migration legislation and implement the latest novelties.

At the plenary session and “round-tables” held within the framework of the forum, the participants discussed various areas of state migration policy of the Russian Federation at the present stage, issues of international cooperation in regulating migration processes, as well as the impact of international labor migration on the economies of countries.

In conclusion, Valentina Kazakova congratulated the leadership of the State University of Management on the 100th anniversary of the university, noted the importance of such events and thanked all the forum participants for their fruitful work.

MIL OSI