Visiting OTEKO Port and Industrial Park

The President inspected, in particular, an oil, petrochemical and liquefied petroleum gas terminal plus a mooring complex, attended the launch of Russia’s only triple car dumper, and learned about the work of the port and industrial park and the investment projects of the OTEKO group of companies. He was also shown the artefacts found during the port’s construction.

The OTEKO Port and Industrial Park is one of the largest private projects in southern Russia. Total investment, including the construction of port facilities and infrastructure, will reach about $8 billion. OTEKO is financing this project without federal or regional funding.

In addition to the port transhipment centres, which are already operational, the project provides for building chemical and agribusiness clusters, as well as a residential neighbourhood for infrastructure personnel.

OTEKO is a diversified holding company operating in the Russian transport market and the largest investor in port infrastructure in southern Russia.

