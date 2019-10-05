Birthday greetings to President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

”Your many years of work as the president of Tajikistan have brought you deserved respect both in your country and beyond its borders. Under your leadership, the Tajikistani nation has made impressive economic and social progress.

Russia highly values your contribution to strengthening relations of strategic partnership and alliance between our countries, as well as your active participation in joint efforts to provide security and stability in Central Asia and the entire Eurasian space.

I would like to reaffirm our commitment to stepping up our friendly dialogue and joint efficient work on boosting mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas. This certainly serves the vital interests of Russia and Tajikistan.“

