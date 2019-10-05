“Justice without Killing”: Events of the Week against the Death Penalty

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The annual Week against the Death Penalty will be held from 5 to 10 October across Belarus to promote this year’s slogan “Justice without Killing.”

October 5

Minsk. Festival “Rock for Life”. This year, a moratorium on executions will be publicly supported by rock bands Nizkiz, Krama, RSP, Re1ikt, and Luty Sakavik.

The festival will take place in the club RE:PUBLIC at Prytyckaha,62.

When: 6 pm

October 6

Mahilioŭ. Festival “Rock for Life”. Petlya Pristrastiya, RSP, Re1ikt, and Luty Sakavik will perform at a local club Cuba at Pieršamajskaja 29.

When: 6 pm

October 7

Minsk. We are talking about the death penalty in the English Language Human Rights Club. The event will take place at the event space “Territory of Rights” at Ložynskaja 16-404).

When: 7 pm

October 8

Minsk. LARP with the Living Library on topic of “The Death Penalty in Belarus”. The event will take place at the event space “Territory of Rights” at Ložynskaja 16-404. The LARP will be moderated by the experts of the campaign against the death penalty in Belarus.

Participation is free, but advance registration is required.

When: 6 pm

October 9

Minsk. An event by the Belarusian Students’ Association with the participation of Valiantsin Stefanovich, expert of the campaign against the death penalty, will be held at the event space “Prastora ZBS” (Kastryčnickaja 16-20, 4th floor).

When: 7 pm

Minsk. Literary event “Never Kill: The Death Penalty and Belarusian Literature” with the participation of authors who signed the petition against the death penalty. The event will be held at the Belarusian PEN Center at Zalataja Horka 2-101.

When: 7 pm

Hrodna. Screening of the documentary “Curumim” organized by Watch Docs Belarus. The event will include a discussion with the coordinator of the campaign “Human Rights Defenders against the Death Penalty in Belarus” Andrei Paluda.

Where: Center of Urban Life, Kirava 3

When: 6.30 pm

October 10

Minsk. Screening of the documentary “FREE MEN” organized by the Swiss Embassy in the Republic of Belarus.

Where: Movie theater “Pioneer” at Enhielsa 20.

When: 6:30

See information about more events in Belarusian and Russian on spring96.org and in social networks: Facebook, Twitter, and VKontakte.

The Human Rights Center “Viasna” and the activists of the campaign “Human Rights Defenders against the Death Penalty in Belarus” invite everyone to join the Week against the death penalty by arranging their own activities. You can also mark the Week by using the hashtags #DeathPenalty, #AbolitionNow, #Belarus and #We4Life2019.

