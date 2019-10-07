As of October 1, 2019, the volume of gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Republic of Belarus amounted to USD 8, 8 billion (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

As of October 1, 2019, the international reserve assets of the Republic of Belarus amounted to USD 8, 830.9 million (in the equivalent).

Over September 2019, gold and foreign exchange reserves decreased by USD60.1 million (by 0.7%) after the growth in August 2019 by USD263.1 million (by 3%).

The decrease in the international reserve assets based on the results of September was conditioned by the scheduled repayment of external and internal foreign exchange obligations by the Government and the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus worth about USD355 million.

The receipt of funds in foreign exchange to the budget, including export duties on oil and oil products, purchase of foreign exchange by the National Bank at the JSC “Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange”, as well as proceeds from the sale of bonds denominated in foreign exchange the Ministry of Finance were conductive to the maintenance of the level of gold and foreign exchange reserves in September.

According to Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2019, the volume of international reserve assets as at January 1, 2020, should be at least USD7.1 billion.

