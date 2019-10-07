Bank of Russia to regularly publish analytical materials on housing construction

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

A comprehensive analysis of the current trends in housing construction is provided in the first analytical note ‘Housing Construction’. This information and analytical material is planned to be published twice a year. The Bank of Russia is interested in this topic because it is of high social importance and the industry greatly contributes to the development of Russia’s economy.

The information material focuses on the performance of the construction sector, the situation in the housing market, and housing funding issues. Taking into account significant regional specifics characteristic of this industry, the above topics are considered both at the regional and national levels. The publication also analyses topical issues concerning the renovation work in Moscow and the transition to escrow accounts.

The Bank of Russia believes that this material will be of interest to the general public and the professional community alike. For specialists, it could also be an additional platform to exchange opinions.

