Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus E.Shestakov takes part in the opening ceremony of the Italian Trade Agency office in Minsk

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

07-10-2019

On October 7, 2019 a celebration of a new office of the ITA-Italian Trade Agency took place in Minsk, attended by the ITA President, Carlo Ferro.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Co-Chairperson of the Belarusian-Italian Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation, Evgeny Shestakov, delivered a welcoming speech to the participants of the inauguration.

The Deputy Minister noted that the opening of the ITA-Agency office came as a result of common fruitful efforts made by Belarus and Italy and reflects a mutual interest of the both countries in cooperation. E.Shestakov expressed his hope for a significant additional impetus to promoting of bilateral business and institutional ties and wished the new ITA-Agency representation every success in its activity.

