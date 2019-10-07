First Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus A.Yeudachenka meets the Deputy Foreign Minister of Chile

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On October 7, 2019 the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Yeudachenka, met with the Undersecretary for International Economic Relations (Deputy Minister) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Chile, Rodrigo Yáñez Benitez.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to increasing trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, development of regional economic integration, including the interaction of Chile with the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as Belarus’ аccession to the World Trade Organization.

During the visit on October 7-8, the Chilean delegation is going to visit the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Belarus Hi-Tech Park, Holding «BelAZ».

