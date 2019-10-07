In Tashkent, Russian MIA officers held master classes for Uzbek colleagues on interaction with media

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The other day, on the invitation of the Uzbek side, officers of the MIA Administration for Public Relations, led by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, police colonel Irina Volk, visited Tashkent. About 40 representatives of press services of law enforcement bodies from various regions of the Republic of Uzbekistan got together for the master classes. The meeting provided an opportunity to directly exchange views, approaches to daily interaction with journalists, public associations, organization of work of departmental media and Internet resources.

Speakers told how this work is designed in the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs so that foreign colleagues could bring some new positive image-building moments to their work. On the other hand, the existing experience of colleagues from the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan on their work with journalists will be useful for the daily activities of the Administration for Public Relations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. The possibility of holding joint events and actions dedicated to important dates for bilateral relations is not ruled out. We have much in common – our work constantly requires active initiative, creative search, innovative solutions that ultimately work to increasing the image of the internal affairs bodies, and always remains in the center of public attention.

MIL OSI