Meeting with former president of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili

7 October 2019

Belarusian and Georgian people have very good respectful relations, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko as he met with former president of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili on 7 October.

The Georgian guest conveyed the warmest wishes on behalf of Georgian people. Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that Belarusians deserve such attention because they have always treated Georgian people with profound respect.

The sides agreed that good relations between the two nations are accompanied by increasingly vibrant cooperation between Belarus and Georgia. The meeting also focused on the quality of Belarusian products which sell well in Georgia. The label “Made in Belarus” has become a serious brand for Georgian people, the former president of Georgia remarked. He stressed that Belarusian dairy products are also very popular in Georgia. There are good prospects for the development of cooperation in the field.

Speaking about the development of bilateral relations, Aleksandr Lukashenko said, “Once we had a dream to lay a foundation. We have accomplished it, and now we can start building a house.”

The former president of Georgia thanked for the large-scale organization of the Georgian festival Tbilisoba in Minsk. This event has become very popular with Belarusian people.

“We should thank Georgian people. You felt our special attitude to Georgians,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed. “Such low-key events and festivals are usually meant for a small number of people, but the festival brought together thousands of people from Minsk and other places, people who live here or came on purpose. The ambassador is always told that we need more events of this kind.”

The participants of the meeting also discussed the international situation. In this regard the Belarusian President remarked, “Many things are going on here. There is a hot boiler which is heated from all sides.” Giorgi Margvelashvili spoke in positive terms about Belarus’ international initiatives aimed at promoting stability in the region and worldwide.

