Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs О.Kravchenko meets the German Federal Government Coordinator for Intersocietal Cooperation with Russia, Central Asia and the Eastern Partnership Countries

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

08-10-2019

On Oktober 8th, 2019 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Oleg Kravchenko met with the German Federal Government Coordinator for Intersocietal Cooperation with Russia, Central Asia and the Eastern Partnership Countries, Dirk Wiese, who takes part in the Minsk Dialogue Forum «European Security: Stepping Back from the Brink».

During the meeting the state and prospects of further development of the Belarusian-German relations, including inter-parliamentary cooperation, the Belarus – EU dialogue, topical issues of the international agenda were discussed.

Both sides confirmed their mutual interest in expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields.

