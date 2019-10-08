Greetings to All-Russian National Unity Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Diverse ethnic groups have lived in Russia peacefully and harmoniously for centuries. We are proud of our good-neighbourly relations and mutual respect, as well as the historical experience of cultural and religious interaction. That is our common heritage, which we must preserve for future generations.

It is symbolic that this year the forum is held in the capital of Yugra. The Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area, or Yugra, is a leading centre of the national fuel and energy sector.

Thousands of people have come here from across our vast country to develop promising oil and gas fields and to build new cities and towns, where they have lived together and started families.

Ancient Yugra has become a hospitable and warm home for people of 124 ethnic groups.

I am confident that your forum, which includes conferences, roundtable and thematic meetings, exhibitions and discussion platforms, will be successful and that its decisions will be instrumental in implementing the state ethnic policy.”

