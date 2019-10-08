Greetings to Russian Federation of Sports for Persons with Musculoskeletal System Disorders

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“It is safe to say that since its establishment the Federation has convincingly demonstrated its efficiency and a huge organisational, consolidating and creative potential. It has made a huge multifaceted contribution to the development of adaptive sports and a modern infrastructure for people with disabilities in Russia, working all these years to help them find a new meaning to life and to reinforce their sense of purpose.

We are truly proud of your talented athletes, who courageously overcome difficulties, report inspiring achievements in various sports and brilliantly perform at prestigious international competitions, primarily the Paralympics. Their victories and achievements are paving the way for other people, giving them hope and helping them to choose sport and an active lifestyle.”

