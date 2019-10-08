Meeting with former president of Croatia Stjepan Mesic

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

8 October 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with former president of Croatia Stjepan Mesic on the sidelines of the international conference “European Security: Stepping Back from the Brink” on 8 October.

The parties discussed some historic events in the history of the Balkans and ways to strengthen international and regional security. Stjepan Mesic spoke about several historic events and the role of the former Yugoslavia in global politics.

Stjepan Mesic was among speakers of the international conference in Minsk. In his speech he touched upon security matters and response to the current challenges and threats. Aleksandr Lukashenko thanked Stjepan Mesic for coming to Minsk. “This is very important to us. I learned a lot from your speech. My opinion about people who lived in once a very powerful state, which we admired and learned from, improved greatly,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. He noted that Yugoslavia was once a powerful state, which was probably why some of the powers did not like it. “I strongly believe in this. This thought did not leave me during your speech,” he noted.

