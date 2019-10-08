National Financial Board holds meeting (07.10.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

National Financial Board holds meeting

On 7 October 2019, the National Financial Board (NFB) meeting reviewed the draft Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2020–2022, the 2019–2021 Development Strategy for the National Payment Card System, as well as the information from the Bank of Russia Board of Directors on the key issues of the regulator’s activities in 2019 Q2.

The participants in the meeting discussed the Bank of Russia’s work for developing regulations on accommodative and macroprudential measures intended to create the environment for growth in lending that supports the real sector and economic growth.

The NFB approved the Bank of Russia regulations governing the accounting procedures at the Bank of Russia.

07 October 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI