Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin will hold a regular meeting with Government members at the Kremlin. The discussion will focus on the improvement of oversight and supervision mechanisms. Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of the Government Staff Konstantin Chuychenko will make a report on this issue.

The President will also meet with 19 heads of the Russian regions who won the regional elections on Election Day, September 8.

MIL OSI