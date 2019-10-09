EU, CoE urge Belarus to end executions ahead of World Day against the Death Penalty

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/94425 2019 2019-10-09T17:27:50+0300 2019-10-09T17:27:50+0300 2019-10-09T17:29:26+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/pejcinovic_mogherini.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Marija Pejčinović Burić and Federica Mogherini © European Union

The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Federica Mogherini, and the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić, have published a joint statement to mark the European and World Day against the Death Penalty on 10 October.

The statement underlines both organizations’ firm opposition to the death penalty at all times and in all circumstances. It calls upon those Council of Europe member states which have not yet acceded to Protocols No 6 and 13 to the European Convention on Human Rights to do so without delay and once again urges Belarus to abolish the death penalty.

“The death penalty means revenge, not justice, and its abolition contributes to the enhancement of human dignity,” says the statement.

It also underscores the sufferings of the families of executed convicts as the focus of this year’s Death Penalty Day.

“Denying children and families a burial or cremation violates their human rights, notably their right to be free from cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment. Children who have lost parents because of executions suffer deep and lasting grief and trauma. No-one is better placed than these unseen victims to understand the impact the death penalty can have,” it said.

