On October 10, the President will make a trip to Nizhny Novgorod Region

Vladimir Putin will take part in the 8th International Forum Russia – Country of Sports. The President will address the plenary session themed Development of Sports Together with International Community.

On the sidelines of the Forum, the President will meet with heads of international sports organisations, talk with the winners of the 30th Summer Universiade 2019 held in Naples, and visit an exhibition titled Modern Sports: Innovations and Prospects.

Vladimir Putin will also chair a meeting of the Presidential Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sport to discuss the mechanisms for attaining national goals and dealing with strategic challenges in the field of physical culture and sports at the regional and local levels.

