Winners of Oil and Gas Projects: Glance into Future competition for young scientists announced

October 4, 2019, 19:00

The award ceremony for the Oil and Gas Projects: Glance into the Future international competition for young scientists took place at the 9th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

The top prize went to Vadim Tsygankov, associate professor at the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas (National Research University), for his project entitled Liquefied Petroleum Gas-Based Fracking Technology for Gas and Oil Fields. He was awarded a six-month internship at Linde in Germany.

Valeria Stepanova from Gazpromneft STC earned second place with her project Digital Platform for Reserves Monitoring. Third prize was garnered by Yu Hao from CNOOC Petrochemical Engineering for the project entitled Testing Method for Two-Phase Slug Flow Based on Ultrasonic Echo Attenuation from Two-Phase Fluid Flow.

The following contestants received special prizes:

Digital Implementation: Diana Tyrtyshova for Development of Gas Trading Simulator;

Next-Generation Equipment: Yury Dubinov for Optimizing Mining Equipment Design and Production to Create Modern and Efficient Oil Production Technique;

Innovations in Geomodeling: Fahimeh Hadavimoghaddam for Devising New Approach to Assessing Formation Rock and Fluid Properties Based on Machine Learning Methods.

The 2019 edition of the competition was held in a new format: the contestants were offered an additional challenge whereby they applied for the Young Vision Award by answering the question “Digital Revolution – how would you like to work on an E&P project in the future?”

First place went to Georgy Pushkarev and Ilya Sadilov from the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas (National Research University) for their Intelligent Drilling Rig project. A special prize in the Multi-Processing Solutions for the Oil and Gas Sector category was awarded to Sergey Strokin from St. Petersburg Mining University for his project Mobile App for Integral Part of Exploration and Production Business.

Background

The Oil and Gas Projects: Glance into the Future international competition for young scientists was organized by the Working Committee on Modern Technologies and Prospective Oil and Gas Industry Projects of the International Business Congress and the Gas Industry Magazine.

A total of 123 people from 10 countries took part in the competition.

The Young Vision Award “Digital Revolution – how would you like to work on an E&P project in the future?” was organized by Wintershall Dea and Gazprom International.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

