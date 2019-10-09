Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

9 October 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko is set to pay a working visit to Turkmenistan on 10-11 October.

In Ashgabat, the Belarusian president will take part in a session of the CIS Heads of State Council. The agenda will feature issues related to interaction in the integration association, including strategic economic cooperation, collaboration in the law enforcement and military sectors, the fight against terrorism and extremism.

The CIS leaders are also expected to adopt a statement to the peoples of the CIS countries and the international community in connection with the 75thanniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

Aleksandr Lukashenko will hold a series of talks with his foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the summit.

