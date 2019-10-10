Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus A.Dapkiunas meets the UN Under-Secretary-General

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

10-10-2019

On October 9, 2019 in the course of the participation in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Dapkiunas, met with the UN Under-Secretary-General for General Assembly and Conference Management, Movses Abelian.

The parties discussed the preparations for the 2020 Summit, dedicated to the 75th Anniversary of the creation of the UN, and events accompanying the anniversary Summit.

Background Information: In accordance with the UNGA resolution 73/299 “Commemoration of the seventy-fifth anniversary of the United Nations”, the 75th anniversary will be dedicated to the theme “The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism”. The resolution provides that the UN Summit will be held on September 21, 2020 with the participation of heads of states and governments.

A.Dapkiunas emphasized the need for proficient meaningful filling of the anniversary UN Summit, which will not only allow all states to bring forward their positions, but will also give heads of delegations the opportunity for direct informal communication on the most pressing issues on the international agenda. The Belarusian diplomat also suggested linking this event with the 75th Anniversary of the victory in the World War II.A. Dapkiunas suggested taking into account other significant dates related to its’ history when holding celebrations at the UN headquarters dedicated to the 75th Anniversary of the Organization.

M.Abelian supported the approaches of Belarus to the organization of the upcoming festive events, confirmed readiness for further cooperation and expressed satisfaction with the training of the interpretation/translation staff for the UN by the Belarusian universities.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the issues of cooperation between Belarus and the UN Secretariat and the financial and logistical aspects of the organization of events by states at the headquarters of the Organization.



