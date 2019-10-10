Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“During the 10 years of its work, the Forum has gained a reputation of an influential expert venue for meaningful contacts on a broad range of issues related to sports today and for an exchange of best practices between representatives of national and international sports federations, athletes, coaches and heads of public organisations.

Let me note that the topicality and relevance of this constructive dialogue is very high today. I support the organisers’ idea to modify the Forum’s format and make it an annual event.

Russia shares the humane values underlying your activities and is ready to continue making an important contribution to efforts to achieve the common goals related to improving the system of sports training, developing infrastructure, involving citizens, including young people, in the orbit of mass sports, and promoting fitness and healthy living.

The organisers and guests of numerous international tournaments that Russia hosted in recent years have fully felt this positive attitude, striving for cooperation and attention to sports.

I am confident that the Forum will give rise to new spectacular initiatives and will strengthen constructive contacts between our countries, as well as the principles of mutual respect and trust in the world.”

