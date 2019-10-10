Meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State will be held on October 11

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The CIS Background information Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) leaders will review their countries’ trade, economic, social, foreign policy and security cooperation this year.

They will specifically focus on the upcoming joint celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War in 2020 and will adopt an address to the CIS nations and the international community.

The agenda includes the signing of multilateral documents, including the Declaration of Strategic Economic Cooperation of the CIS Member States and the coordination of personnel and organisational decisions.

