Meeting with heads of international sports organisations

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On the sidelines of the International Forum Russia – Country of Sports, Vladimir Putin met with heads of international sports organisations. The President noted that in the coming years, Russia will host a great number of international sports events – in particular, several matches of the UEFA European Football Championship and world championships for luge, swimming, volleyball, ice hockey and aquatic sports. The President wished the meeting participants successful work.

MIL OSI