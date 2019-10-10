Meeting with Nizhny Novgorod Governor Gleb Nikitin

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Governor reported that the region continues to develop dynamically, and is actively working on financial consolidation, reducing debt and increasing salaries. National projects are driving development, so a lot of attention is paid to them in the region, Mr Nikitin Nikitin GlebGovernor of Nizhny Novgorod Region said. The implementation of national projects on education and healthcare, including construction of a cancer centre, were also discussed.

Earlier in the day, the President chaired a meeting of the Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sport in Nizhny Novgorod and addressed a plenary session of the International Forum Russia – Country of Sports. He also met with heads of international sports organisations, had a brief conversation with the winners of the 2019 Summer Universiade and attended a presentation of the MATCH! Strana TV channel.

