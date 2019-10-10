Moscow Exchange to present online financial Marketplace at Finopolis 2019

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 10-11 October 2019, at the annual FINOPOLIS forum on innovative financial technologies hosted by the Bank of Russia, Moscow Exchange will present a demo version of the online financial Marketplace. Moscow Exchange is a partner organization of FINOPOLIS.

At its stand (zone 39), Moscow Exchange will demonstrate how the process of interaction between the platform and various financial entities is organized, i.e. how users can purchase bank deposits, securities and insurance products. Anyone will be able to open a deposit, purchase a sovereign bond intended specifically for households (OFZ-n) or acquire third-party only car insurance.

Moscow Exchange is creating the online Marketplace to enable individuals to have online access to offerings of Russian financial institutions (banks, asset managers and insurance firms), tools to compare them and the means to purchase them remotely. A client’s My Account page will provide information on all products purchased via the Marketplace and facilitate remote product management.

