President of the Republic of Poland / News / President receives credentials from five newly appointed ambassadors to Poland

Thursday, 10 October 2019

President receives credentials from five newly appointed ambassadors to Poland

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco, Abderrahim Atmoun (1 / 39)

President Andrzej Duda on Thursday received credentials from the newly appointed ambassadors of Morocco, Netherlands, Australia, Israel and Greece.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco, Abderrahim Atmoun

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Daphne Bergsma

The Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia, Lloyd Brodrick

The Ambassador of the the State of Israel, Alexander Ben-Zvi

The Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic, Michael-Efstratios C. Daratzikis

