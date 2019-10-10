Source: Republic of Poland in English
President of the Republic of Poland / News / President receives credentials from five newly appointed ambassadors to Poland
Thursday, 10 October 2019
President receives credentials from five newly appointed ambassadors to Poland
The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco, Abderrahim Atmoun (1 / 39)
President Andrzej Duda on Thursday received credentials from the newly appointed ambassadors of Morocco, Netherlands, Australia, Israel and Greece.
The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco, Abderrahim Atmoun
The Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Daphne Bergsma
The Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia, Lloyd Brodrick
The Ambassador of the the State of Israel, Alexander Ben-Zvi
The Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic, Michael-Efstratios C. Daratzikis
