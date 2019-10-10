President of the Republic of Poland / News / President to attend Arraiolos Group in Athens

Source: Republic of Poland in English

President Andrzej Duda will take part in Athens on Friday in the annual meeting of the Arraiolos Group, bringing together the presidents of countries whose prime ministers take part in EU summits.

This year’s meeting of the Arraiolos Group will be devoted to increasing the European Union’s resistance to economic and social crises, as well as European security issues.

In Athens, the president will highlight the successes of the Polish economy and social policy in recent years, presidential aide Krzysztof Szczerski told PAP. “He will also encourage a discussion on the contemporary model of the welfare state, whose goal is even and equitable economic development,” Krzysztof Szczerski added.

During a planned debate on the threats arising from uncontrolled migration, the Polish president is to emphasise the role of Poland as the EU’s eastern border country and its openness to economic migration from neighboring countries as well as Polish assistance provided to the countries of southern Europe in protecting their borders.

Andrzej Duda will is also supposed to argue for the maintenance of EU funds at a level that guarantees sustainable development and cohesion of the European Union, as well as equalising support for farmers throughout the Union, according to the presidential minister.

The Polish official will also point out the need to protect the Common Market against internal protectionism by some countries, as well as the need to eliminate double standards in the quality of products offered on the European market.

At a session devoted to European military security, the president will speak about the importance of maintaining close cooperation between the EU and the United States and highlight the benefits of the increased presence of NATO soldiers, including US troops in Poland and in other countries of the so-called eastern flank for the security of the whole of Europe.

A joint declaration is foreseen at the end of the Friday meeting.

The Athens event will be the fifteenth meeting of the Arraiolos Group, founded in 2003 on the initiative of Portuguese President Jorge Sampaio. The name comes from the city in Portugal where the first meeting of the presidents of Austria, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Hungary and Italy took place. Later, Slovenia, Croatia, Estonia and Bulgaria joined the group, followed by Malta and Greece. The President of Ireland will also attend this year’s meeting. (PAP)

