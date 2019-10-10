Vladimir Putin will make a state visit to the UAE on November 15

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President will hold talks with Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They will discuss further development of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres.

There will also be a detailed exchange of opinions on current international and regional issues.

Vladimir Putin and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will also meet with representatives of business circles from Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

