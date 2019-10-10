Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia on October 14

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

During the talks with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Al Saud Salman bin AbdulazizKing of Saudi Arabia , the current state of and prospects for multifaceted Russia-Saudi Arabia cooperation, including in trade, the economy and investment, are expected to be reviewed.

There will be an exchange of views on pressing issues on the international agenda, primarily the situation in the Middle East and North Africa.

Several joint interdepartmental and commercial documents will be signed.

There will also be a separate meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud.

In addition, Vladimir Putin will take part in the inaugural meeting of the Russian-Saudi Economic Council.

