Ambassador of Belarus I.Sokol meets the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

11-10-2019

On October 8, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Ukraine, Igor Sokol, met with Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Vasyl Bodnar.

The sides discussed the results of the working visit of President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko to Ukraine, of the II Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Ukraine, which was held on October 3-4, 2019 in Zhytomyr, and also outlined the ways to implement joint agreements.

