Charge d’Affaires of Belarus E.Russak meets the Assistant Deputy Minister at Global Affairs Canada

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

11-10-2019

On October 10, 2019 the Charge d’Affaires of the Republic of Belarus in Canada, Evgeny Russak, met with Assistant Deputy Minister for Europe, Arctic, Middle East and Maghreb at Global Affairs Canada, Peter MacDougall.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on ways to intensify cooperation between Belarus and Canada in political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres.

A particular attention was paid to the harmonization of the schedule for bilateral contacts on the foreseeable future and the expansion of the use of international instruments that should contribute to the increase in trade between the countries.

