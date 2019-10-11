Condolences on passing of Alexei Leonov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Alexei Leonov, aged 85, has passed away in Moscow.

The cosmonaut completed two space flights (7 days 33 minutes in total). The first mission took place on March 18–19, 1965, when Alexei Leonov was second pilot of the Voskhod 2 spacecraft commanded by Pavel Belyayev. On March 18, Alexei Leonov became the first person to conduct a spacewalk.

During his second mission on July 15–21, 1975, Alexei Leonov served as commander and took part in the first docking of two different countries’ spacecraft, Soyuz 19 (USSR) and Apollo 18 (USA), and the meeting and historic handshake in orbit of the two crews: Alexei Leonov, Valery Kubanov, Vance Brand, Thomas Stafford and Donald Slayton.

